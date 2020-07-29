Ping Identity revamps global partner programs

Kris Nagel (Ping Identity) Credit: Ping Identity

Identity management vendor Ping Identity has globally updated its partner program to provide channel partners with more incentives and rebates.

Targeted at solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSP) and global system integrators (GSI), the channel program has been updated to a four-tier program, offering financial, sales, technical and marketing support through investments.

According to a Ping spokesperson, the update allows for different kinds of channel partners, with the example of implementation partners versus reseller partners given, to reach higher tiers through different metrics.

By doing so, this allows for each partner to “focus on what they do best” – in the case of the examples, this means implementation partners can focus on delivery and resellers can focus on value-added reselling, and both can make their way to the top tier of Titanium.

At the highest tier, partners will have access to a partner portal, be listed on a partner directory, gain business planning assistance and be eligible for a spot on the partner advisory board.

In terms of financial support, margin and partner discounts are on offer, as is a partner referral bonus, marketing funds and eligibility for services opportunity referrals.

For sales support, Ping is offering sales resources, account management and customer demos, while the technical support the program provides includes technical resources, non-functional requirements (NFR), solution architect access and a partner delivery manager.

The marketing benefits available include marketing resources and management, lead share, co-marketing support and programs, as well as invites to events curated by Ping.

Additionally, the program contains certification and training for sales and technical skills, technical on-demand training and advanced technical enablement.

The channel program also includes the new Delivery Approved program, which contains four tiers within itself that offer benefits to partners that make “a significant investment of time and resources in building a sustainable Ping consulting practice”.

According to the vendor, that will earn them formal identification as a preferred delivery partner and trusted advisor.

Delivery Approved participants gain access to a partner delivery manager, technical enablement support and partner marketing resources.

The last time Ping partners in the Asia Pacific region saw a partner program update was in March 2019, which at the time included more structure, improved training programs and a clear and formal engagement process.

Kris Nagel, COO at Ping, said partners were vital to the success of the vendor.

“Expanding and deepening our collective efforts with our global strategic alliance and channel partners allows us to continue to innovate and bring comprehensive IAM [identity and access management] solutions to the enterprise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ping’s Strategic Alliance program, aimed at what Ping calls top-tier technology companies, has also been given a face lift with the two tiers of Select and Strategic.

This program offers Ping customers access to more IAM solutions and the ability to use existing infrastructure investments for “greater security and convenience to their identity platform,” Ping stated.

Strategic Alliance participants at the highest tier get self-service onboarding, a listing in the Ping solution marketplace listing in the integration directory, a dedicated global technology alliance manager and a solution architect.

They also get a biannual business review and product roadmap session, a joint business and go-to-market plan, a joint solution guide and reference architecture and a quarterly newspaper.

The build benefits include a no-cost NFR licence for one year and developer portal access and support, while the market benefits include Ping corporate branded materials, press releases and quotes, guest blogs and Ping hosted webinars.

In terms of sales support, the Strategic Alliance program includes sales engagement and opportunity support.