iseek delivers ASD certified Protected Cloud Services

Regional customers can now keep their data closer

iseek facility Credit: iseek

Brisbane-based cloud, data centre and connectivity provider iseek is set to deliver the first Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) certified Protected Cloud Services in Queensland.

This marks the next step for iseek as it ramps up its regional investment strategy, leveraging its North Queensland Regional Data Centre and partnership with state government-owned QCN data backhaul network.

“Australians have a reasonable expectation that their data is safe and secure and that they can rely on privacy of sensitive information,” iseek founder and managing director Jason Gomersall said.

“Our new Protected Cloud is certified to the highest levels in accordance with ASD requirements and can be leveraged by regional organisations to ensure that they keep customer’s data safe, secure and local, not just within Australia but within their region.”

Gomersall said Protected Cloud Services already exist in other parts of Australia and Queensland deserved its own secure cloud services, to keep data locally, rather than being forced to rely on out of state service providers.

iseek is continuing its investment through the development of its third data centre in South East Queensland this calendar year.

“Building secure local digital infrastructure is a complex and challenging activity,” Gomersall said.

“Regional organisations now have access to world class, highly secure ASD Protected Cloud Services in North Queensland and no longer need to struggle with information security compliance.”

Last year, iseek became the third company to join the Queensland Government ICT Supplier Panel for data centre-as-a-service (DCaaS).