Novata Solutions aims for twofold expansion

Plans to double its headcount within the next 12 to 18 months

Rinaldo De Paolis (Novata Solutions) Credit: Novata Solutions

Doubling your headcount within a year is ambitious in the best of times, so when a global pandemic has your back up against the wall, this target is all the more ambitious, and yet is what Novata Solutions is striving towards.

The Western Australia-based consultancy firm and managed service provider (MSP) has its eyes set on attracting strong talent in the next six to nine months, and then to double its headcount, which currently sits at 20 employees, within the next 12 to 18 months.

This is according to managing director Rinaldo De Paolis, who wants to bring in the hires to grow the consultancy’s practice of the low code application platform (LCAP) OutSystems.

Also on the cards is turning its intellectual property based in OutSystems, as well as Microsoft 365, technologies.

The particular focus on OutSystems, one of the main specialties of Novata, comes as De Paolis claims the consultancy is the largest WA partner, as well as third in all of Australia, of the LCAP.

This plays into the consultancy’s strategies of aiming to be one of the largest low code, rapid development organisations in the state and to increase the size of its team. However, the latter goal was conceived pre-pandemic and was originally envisioned to occur slowly.

“The pandemic has definitely brought some of our strategic plans forward, as we have employed a significant number of new skills to add to the Novata team, as well as having expanded more into the enterprise market with our client base,” De Paolis said.

Looking at the short- to medium-term, the managing director said LCAPs are what customers are currently pursuing.

“For those customers that act quickly and engage a strong LCAP partner it will provide them the ability to digitally transform rapidly before their competition, especially in this current climate,” De Paolis said.

“If they can make the digital transformation quickly, then less impact will occur to their working environment, staff retention and profitability.”

In fact, De Paolis has seen customer spending in the application space increase and anticipates it to accelerate “very quickly”.

“A large percentage of our enterprise clients have already indicated a willingness to bring forward planned projects and have kicked off new projects earlier than expected,” he said.

De Paolis added Novata has already embraced the change in its customer’s needs, focusing on the fast delivery of solutions. If other customers don’t realise this, he said they could be placing themselves in a very uncomfortable position.

“If the change management can’t occur in the next six to nine months, then they will be facing big hurdles. Change to cloud environments and accepting new technologies will have to be the norm,” he said.

ARN Advance is a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the Australian market attempts to reposition for growth.

