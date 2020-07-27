8x8 brings new channel program to A/NZ

Michelle Marlan, senior manager channel and alliances, 8x8 Credit: Ashley Mar

Unified communications provider 8x8 has rolled its new partner program in Australia and New Zealand.

The new program brings together all the vendor’s previous channel initiatives under one umbrella and targets master agents, sub agents, as well as resellers.

Previously, 8x8’s work with the channel was ad hoc and on a case-by-case basis based on the needs of partners, the vendor explained.

The new program however combines all of 8x8s’s marketing resources and tools into the one platform, as well as provides partners with demand generation support and managed marketing services.

In addition to this, 8x8 partners will have access to sales enablement and sales operation support.

Now partners will be categorised in the performance-based tiers of: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Authorised Partner.

“The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, have the necessary resources to thrive,” the vendor said.



“The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customisable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects.”

In A/NZ, the channel has been led by Michelle Marlan since last year, after she replaced her short-lived predecessor Steve Shaw.

Marlan teased the new program to ARN at the start of this year, saying at the time: “We want our channel partners to be the best they can be, by partnering with us. This takes thought and dedication to construct meaningful programs.”