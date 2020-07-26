WA’s NodeOne eyes network development after Forrest-backed funding hit

Tattarang is one of Australia’s largest private investment groups and is headed up by Fortescue Metals Group founder and chairman Andrew Forrest and his wife, Nicola Forrest.

Western Australian fixed wireless and National Broadband Network (NBN) provider NodeOne is planning to further develop its network and expand its offering into the WA business market after receiving backing by investment firm Tattarang.

Tattarang, formerly known as Minderoo Group, is one of Australia’s largest private investment groups and is headed up by Fortescue Metals Group founder and chairman Andrew Forrest and his wife, Nicola Forrest.

The investment was part of a capital raising effort also involving CVC Emerging Companies Fund (CVC), according to a statement from NodeOne.

Founded in 2009, NodeOne claims a network that covers Geraldton and the Midwest, as well as the Perth metropolitan area and the greater Bunbury region, with more than 50 fixed wireless points of presence, providing network coverage to over 2 million people across the state.

The company prides itself on the capability of its own network, billing itself as the best NBN alternative in the Western Australian regions it covers.

“NodeOne has proven to be a technology leader and we see great potential in their ongoing expansion. We’re confident they will continue to win market share,” Tattarang chief investment officer John Hartman said.

“Until recently the telco sector has been dominated by the NBN so we’re excited to be investing in a disruptive service,” he added.

According to NodeOne CEO Richard Whiting, the new investment will allow NodeOne to further develop its network and expand its offering into the WA business market.

“With the strategic investment and support of Tattarang and CVC, NodeOne is poised to invest in further fixed wireless coverage across Western Australia, leveraging our existing network,” Whiting said.

“NodeOne is the largest fixed wireless provider in Western Australia with a rapidly growing market share and will use the funds to accelerate organic growth, expand our network and invest in our people.

“This investment will also allow NodeOne to expand our offering into the WA business market, with big business speeds at small business prices,” he added.

Existing NodeOne investors include founder Nick van Namen and Amcom co-founder, former Vocus deputy chair and iiNet director Tony Grist.

This is not the first time the Forrest family has invested in the tech and telco sector, with Mindaroo, as it was known at the time, claiming a major stake earlier this year in fixed wireless infrastructure provider Swoop, previously known as Cirrus Communications.

Grist was also an investor in Swoop, as was Vocus founder James Spenceley.