Dicker Data boosts Aussie UC offering with Crestron deal

Dicker Data has struck a new partnership with US audio visual (AV) automation and integration equipment maker Crestron to distribute the company’s unified communications (UC) and collaboration products in the Australian market.

Having made a name for itself in the digitisation of physical meeting spaces, Crestron provides intelligent solutions for the modern workplace, enhancing digital experiences for users regardless of their collaboration platform.

Under the terms of the deal, Dicker Data will distribute Crestron’s dual-mode collaboration device, the Flex MX range. According to the vendor’s website, the Flex MX devices support both native, one-touch join for Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software as well as standing in as BYOD equipment for other platform software.

According to Dicker Data, the vendor’s equipment effectively removes the traditional barrier of locking an organisation into using a single collaboration platform based on the hardware installed in their physical meeting space.

It should be noted that Dicker Data also has a strategic partnership with Logitech for room devices in Australia. This means, according to Dicker Data, it is well positioned to assist partners with capitalising on ‘whole of room’ solutions from Logitech and Crestron.

“Crestron has been one of the most innovative global AV companies for many years and we are proud to be distributing their range of UC and collaboration products,” Dicker Data head of AV Andrew Upshon said. “Every office environment with multiple physical meeting spaces faces the same challenges with room bookings and availability.

“Furthermore, many meeting rooms are yet to be enabled to deliver the full digital collaboration experience their users expect.

“Crestron’s unique products, including their innovative new Flex MX with its Dual-Mode feature, will provide our extensive reseller partner network the opportunity to open new lines of business within existing accounts by digitally enabling their physical meeting spaces,” he added.

In April, Dicker Data bolstered its AV business unit with two appointments, with Upshon hired as the head of AV, and Les Boros joining as business development manager - AV and unified collaboration systems.

Upshon came to the role with more than 20 years experience across the distribution and vendor landscape previously working for Tech Data, Ingram Micro, Electroboard, Toshiba Information Systems (UK and Europe), Future Electronics (UK) and Axiz (South Africa).

Boros joined Dicker after spending more than 10 years at Ingram Micro. He has also held roles at Sony Electronics, Sanyo and NEC Australia.

In May, Dicker Data further built out its AV technology portfolio, striking a new Australian distribution agreement with local digital display and visual communications solutions provider Five Faces.

Headquartered in Queensland, Five Faces operates an enterprise cloud-based platform that enables the central control of smart devices such as digital displays, interactive displays and mobile phones.