AWS opens up Contact Lens for Amazon Connect in Sydney region

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has put its managed cloud contact centre service Contact Lens for Amazon Connect service into general availability in its Sydney region.



Giving more functionality to Amazon Connect, the service leverages machine learning technologies used in Amazon’s own customer service and applies it to contact centres.

Contact Lens has the function of supplying supervisors with the sentiment, trends and compliance of customer conversations, enabling full-text search on call transcripts and providing call analytics of contact centre agents’ performance.

Machine learning is utilised through natural language processing, allowing for supervisions to spot issues as they arise, such as a price discrepancy between a website and email promotion.

The service can pick up this problem by going through call transcripts and identify words and phrases that indicate why the customer is reaching out.

The service also uses machine learning to automatically detect and redact personally identifiable information in call recordings and transcripts, like names and addresses, to protect customer data.

Furthermore, Contact Lens generates metadata – like transcripts, sentiment and categorisation tags – in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets in a schema, which can then be exported and analysed by additional tools such as Amazon QuickSight or Tableau.

Additionally, an update in late 2020 will give supervisors a dashboard to be notified of issues relating to in-progress calls, allowing them to step in when needed.

Larry Augustin, vice president of productivity applications at AWS, said the service utilises technology used in a number of other AWS products.

“Contact Lens leverages various AWS capabilities — such as storage, transcription, natural language processing, and search — but stitches them together for customers into an easy-to-use contact analysis tool, all usable from the Amazon Connect user interface and with no machine learning or heavy programming required,” he said.

Contact Lens is available in free and paid tiers. In the free tier, users have 90 minutes for audio calls per month - the same as Amazon Connect’s free tier.

Meanwhile, the paid tier charges the first five million minutes per month at US$0.015, with every minute after that at US$0.0125.

Contact Lens for Amazon Connect is available now in the Sydney region. Additionally, the service is also available in Tokyo in the Asia Pacific region, North Virginia and Oregon in the US East and US West regions, respectively, as well as Frankfurt and London in the European region.