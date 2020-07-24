Nexon ramps up growth drive with GCOMM acquisition

GCOMM offers a range of technological solutions, including telephony, security and cloud solutions over an enterprise-grade network through a direct and wholesale channel

Barry Assaf (Nexon Asia Pacific) Credit: Nexon Asia Pacific

Cloud and managed service provider Nexon Asia Pacific is set to ramp up its growth strategy with the acquisition of Queensland network connectivity, cloud and managed IT services provider GCOMM.

Headquartered on the Gold Coast, GCOMM offers a range of technological solutions, including telephony, security and cloud solutions over an enterprise-grade network through a direct and wholesale channel.

Established in 1996, the company claims Microsoft, VMware and Cisco among its vendor partners and works with some of the country’s top telecommunications carriers, including Optus, Telstra, Megaport and Vocus.

According to Nexon, GCOMM’s clients, invested infrastructure and team of skilled engineers will become a significant inclusion to its service portfolio across Darwin, Perth and the Gold Coast.

The acquisition will effectively expand Nexon’s network geographical points of presence and footprint, which the company says will mean it can expand its service offering across Australia to new customers and wholesalers.

In a bid to support its accelerated growth strategy, Nexon will drive GCOMM’s wholesale partner program and look to grow it nationally.

According to Nexon, the deal will offer wholesalers a greater suite of service offerings, including SD-WAN and voice-enabled Microsoft 365, giving access to new revenue streams.

For Nexon CEO Barry Assaf, the acquisition of GCOMM forms part of Nexon’s clear growth strategy and vision.

“GCOMM is an innovative business with high customer and employee tenure. This acquisition will strengthen our current capabilities and offering, from the network infrastructure and the automation they have built to their geographic footprint,” Assaf said.

In February, Nexon acquired Kiandra IT's technology and security solutions division, along with Remagine Solutions and XCentral in a buying spree set to see it ramp up its IT services offering and underpin a broader growth strategy.

All up, 50 staff from across the three organisations were slated to join Nexon as part of the deal.

“We’ve invested in these organisations to support our strategic goals and provide customers with complementary solutions that meet their evolving needs,” Assaf said at the time. “These investments will allow us to deliver even more specialised platforms and services to our customers across key market segments.

“We are continuously looking at ways to geographically expand our managed services footprint in Australia and enhance customer experiences,” he added.