NSW govt forms ICT SME supplier taskforce

Victor Dominello Credit: CEBIT

The NSW government has created a taskforce to assist small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME) that provide ICT supplies and services to the government.



Named the ICT and Digital Sovereign Procurement Taskforce, the group's goal is to establish more diversity of digital and ICT suppliers and service providers to the state government, according to the state's Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello.

“It’s all about levelling the playing field and ensuring small and medium enterprises can compete on an equal footing,” Dominello said.

“The NSW government has committed $1.6 billion to transforming government services and this investment will help local small and medium enterprises and start-ups to grow, building critical sovereign capability for the future here in NSW.”

Minister for Small Business Damien Tudehope specified the Taskforce will aim to increase spending on SMEs, Aboriginal organisations, disability enterprises and start-ups.

“We have the best small businesses in Australia right here in NSW who deliver amazing products and services and we should always be looking at ways to make sure these businesses are getting more government work,” he added.

The NSW government is also seeking feedback from interested parties on the Taskforce on a number of areas.

This includes defining the concept of both sovereign procurement and SME, building baselines and measurable targets for ICT and digital sovereign spend, plus determining what barriers must be overcome to achieve said targets.

Other areas include assessing the effectiveness and target outcomes of current ICT and digital procurement and technology sector growth initiatives and social procurement policies, as well as the strategies and policies to bridge identified gaps in achieving targets.

Those looking to make a submission can do so before 7 August via online form or email.

The establishment of the Taskforce follows the state government calling on the IT industry to develop a new cyber security strategy for 2020.