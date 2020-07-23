VMware launches first Tanzu competency

Will enable partners to run and manage newer apps

Credit: VMware

VMware has launched a new competency aimed at helping partners manage and run modern applications in the cloud.

The competency is the first in VMware’s Tanzu portfolio range and aims to help partners build architect a Kubernetes-based platform.

It is also the vendor’s fist following the launch of its simplified partner program and new Partner Connect portal.



In order to achieve the VMware cloud native master services competency (MSC), at least three people in an organisation must submit complete the certified Kubernetes administrator (CKA) certification and the VMware cloud native master specialist badge.



The partner must also submit a customer reference to prove it has successfully completed an installation of the appropriate product.

“VMware’s new Cloud Native MSC is designed to help partners expand their services capabilities and opportunities and recognise them for their Kubernetes and platform operations expertise,” said Teri Bruns, VP of VMware’s Tanzu ecosystem partners.

“This competency will help VMware partners embrace the industry shift to Kubernetes and modern applications and enable partners to build new revenue streams as container usage skyrockets.”

The competency will cover the VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control and follows the introduction of vSphere 7 with Kubernetes.