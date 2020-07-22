Tech industry dominates in 50 Best Places to Work

Cisco, Salesforce and SAP make up the top three in Australia

Credit: Dreamstime

Technology companies have dominated the 2020 50 Best Places to Work study, conducted by global workplace research and consulting firm Great Place to Work.

The study was conducted between September 2019 to June 2020, factoring in some of the COVID-19 impact to businesses; and recognised companies across three categories: more than 1,000 employees; 100-999 employees; and under 100 employees.

The study captured 39,156 Australian-based employees from more than 124 organisations across many industries.

The technology industry certainly held its fair share within the top 50 list, with Cisco taking out the pole position in the over 1,000 employees category. Salesforce came in at number two; and SAP Australia was ranked third.

Within the 100-999 employees category, IT services provider Interactive was ranked first and Canva was third.

SafetyCulture (fourth); Insight (sixth); Nintex (eighth); and Mantel Group (ninth), rounded out the top 10 in that category.

Just out of the top 10 was Intuit Australia at eleventh spot followed by Kronos (12); Adobe (13); Envato (14); ServiceNow (15); SAS (19); AC3 (20) and InfoTrack (24).

In the under 100 employees category, Insentra took hold of second spot; followed by LogMeIn Australia in fifth and Sentrian rounding out the top 10.

Macquarie Cloud Services (13); Smokeball (14); BigCommerce (18); and Ansarada (19) made it into the top 20.

The 50 Best Places to Work are selected and ranked by Great Place to Work, which scores companies based on two factors, managing director, Zrinka Lovrencic said.

Two-thirds of the total score comes from employee responses to a 58-statement survey, which is distributed on a census basis and minimum completion rates are calculated using a 95 per cent confidence interval.

The remaining one-third comes from an evaluation of the company’s policies and procedures in nine specific practice areas created by Great Place to Work.

“The organisations in the study are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, customers and communities during this challenging time,” Lovrencic said.

“While prompted by uncertain and at times weighty circumstances, the pandemic has created opportunities to experiment with new ways of working."