Vertel and Purple team up for Kiama holiday park upgrade

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian carrier Vertel has partnered with analytics firm Purple to upgrade the network of a NSW holiday park.

The two paired up to upgrade internet service and Wi-Fi at BIG4 Easts Beach Holiday Park in Kiama, improving it residential-grade service.

The deployment saw Vertel design and install NBN Enterprise Ethernet service for the park, which will work as a base platform.

On top of this, Vertel brought in Purple’s analytics to help the park understand how its Wi-Fi is used by guests.

According to the park, the upgrade was needed to improve download and streaming speeds, while ensuring better Wi-Fi was accessible throughout the whole park, rather than just patches.

“Having Wi-Fi infrastructure in place that could meet the expectations of our guests is important to maintaining the premier standard of BIG4 Easts Beach Holiday Park,” park director Jennifer Drummond said.

“This was even more important as the park was growing; it became paramount to have a network in place to support this growth. Furthermore, the park needed to be able to analyse guests’ online behaviour to better meet their needs and identify any shortfalls in the service.”

Vertel’s commercial director Tony Hudson said the telco used different use cases across the park in order to address its connectivity problems.

“The result is a vastly improved experience for park guests who can now enjoy the same online activities that they would at home and stay in touch with family and friends wherever they may be,” he added.