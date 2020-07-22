Govt opens up hardware and software marketplace panels to new suppliers

Includes two new categories: Video Collaboration Systems, Devices and Services, plus Mobile Phones and Smart Devices.

Credit: Dreamstime

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has issued requests for tender (RTF) for suppliers to both its Hardware Marketplace Panel and its Software Marketplace Panel arrangements.

While inviting new suppliers to join its existing End User Computing and Enterprise Computing categories in its Hardware Marketplace Panel, the DTA is also inviting potential providers to pitch for inclusion in two new categories: Video Collaboration Systems, Devices and Services; and Mobile Phones and Smart Devices.

The DTA opened up its Hardware Marketplace procurement arrangement to include two new categories, audio visual (AV) and smart devices, in June.

The new additions, which were foreshadowed earlier in the year, came via a request for information (RFI) issued by the agency, which is tasked with much of the federal government’s IT procurement remit.

The DTA first flagged the creation of the Hardware Marketplace in late 2017, issuing an approach to market (ATM) to establish the new procurement arrangement in June 2018.

Meanwhile, the Agency is calling on new sellers to join its Commercial-off-the-Shelf Software and/or related services category in its Software Marketplace panel arrangement.

The RFT packs are available on AusTender and will remain open for applications until Tuesday 25 August 2020.