Insync Solutions uses Micro Focus in EdPass project

Micro Focus will be used to manage identity, access and security for more than 900 schools and preschools

South Australian-based Insync Solutions has used Micro Focus in providing an identity management solution for the South Australian Department of Education’s EdPass project.

The Department of Education sided with Micro Focus Premium Solution partner, Insync Solutions, to deliver EdPass, which will manage identity, access, and security, for more than 900 schools and preschools across the state, including 250,000 students and 30,000 staff members.

The identity management solution offers automated account creation and a unified access point via usernames and passwords.

Users will also have the flexibility to adapt in real time to changing requirements such as moving schools, working between schools, or working remotely.

The South Australian Department of Education made a $130 million investment to connect every government school in South Australia to fast reliable internet, regardless of location.

The first $80 million stage of its SWiFT (schools with internet fibre technology) project was completed in June, and will leverage EdPass functionality.

A further 11 regional and remote sites will be connected at the end of the year.



An additional $50 million investment has also been put towards extending the program to include preschools and children’s centres, along with supplying improved internet security, content filtering software and modern network architecture.

As part of the EdPass project, which is due to be completed by mid 2021, Insync is establishing a trainee hiring program with the Department for Education.

“Insync Solutions delivered additional value by using previous experience working with South Australian independent schools, universities and TAFEs to bring practical insights to the EdPass project,” Insync director Paul Williamson said.

Micro Focus A/NZ regional sales director Amish Prajapati, added it has worked with Insync Solutions, which is a Micro Focus Premium solution partner, for many years and the two companies have extensive experience together delivering projects in the education sector.

“Micro Focus’s solution was chosen because it met all of the program requirements at a high standard and supports our vision to simplify the login experience for staff and students,” Department of Education South Australia CIO, Scott Bayliss said.

“By automating identity management, Micro Focus’s solution will reduce the number of times that staff and students need to login to access the intranet and applications. It will save time, reduce frustration and let schools and preschools focus on teaching and learning.”