Accelera acquires Sydney cloud player Ayenem

The move to fold Ayenem into the Accelera fold represents a major turning point for the company.

Anthony Woodward (Accelera) Credit: Accelera

Digital transformation consulting firm Accelera has snapped up cloud security and automation services provider Ayenem for an undisclosed sum in an effort to build out its technical delivery offering.

Ayenem, which like Accelera is based in Sydney, is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) specialist with a history of taking a security-first approach to its cloud services offering, which includes application and platform transformation, cloud migration and cost optimisation.

The company also boasts a host of other services, including DevSecOps maturity assessments, security automation, cloud-native application penetration testing and managed cloud security, among others.

Broadly, the acquisition adds Ayenem’s expertise in DevOps automation, security-focused DevSecOps and cloud platforms, including containers, to Accelera’s offering.

As such, the move is expected to further enhance Accelera’s portfolio of consulting, delivery and operational services capability and underpin its ongoing efforts to ensure its customers’ environments are “built from the ground up with security baked in”.

According to Accelera founder and CEO Anthony Woodward, the two companies have had some history prior to the acquisition.

“We’ve been doing technology and security delivery work with Ayenem for a while, so it made sense to move the game up to have a focused go-to-market in the space,” he said.

For Woodward, who founded and was executive director and CEO of publicly listed cloud services provider Bulletproof, which was acquired by AC3 in 2018, the move to fold Ayenem into Accelera represents a major turning point for the company.

“There comes a point where you need strong technology delivery capability and we have been on the lookout for partners to bring this into the tent,” said Woodward, who founded and launched Accelera in 2019.

Until now, Accelera, which began with a view to helping government and mid-market companies achieve change from the “top-down” and using strategy to drive technology, has focused on the consulting side of things, leaving the technology delivery to a roster of integration partners.

Now, however, Accelera hopes to use the addition of Ayenem to cut through a crowded consulting market by directly offering tech capability and a strategic focus in one go-to-market package.

Woodward and team hope that, by bridging strategy and secure cloud delivery, Accelera will be able to continue to drive customer outcomes with a largely technology-agnostic mindset.

That said, Accelera plans to build on Ayenem’s existing relationship with AWS. Indeed, Accelera is consolidating Ayenem’s partners – AWS, Aqua Security and HashiCorp – under its banner, leveraging the capabilities of each for the best fit in individual engagements.

“This merger brings the expertise to build an innovation framework and the underlying technology platforms together powerfully,” Ayenem co-founder and incoming Accelera CTO Matt Flannery said. “This is a first step in a journey of enabling innovation with the technology underpinnings to truly deliver workable, manageable outcomes.

“Joining forces with Accelera made a lot of sense, as our already exceptional technical delivery capabilities provide significantly more value because we now provide business strategy and direction that aligns with technical outcomes,” he added.

Once the companies are integrated, Accelera claims it will continue to deliver all services onshore — a key part of its ongoing value proposition to the government and mid-market organisations it serves.

