Synnex Australia strikes local Spanning deal with Kaseya

With Kaseya’s strategic acquisition of Spanning, the company provides backup and data protection capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce.

Kee Ong - CEO, Synnex Australia and New Zealand Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has partnered up with IT infrastructure management solutions provider Kaseya, with the distributor set to roll out the vendor’s Spanning Cloud Apps offering locally.

Kaseya acquired Spanning Cloud Apps in late 2018, with the company joining the Kaseya IT Complete portfolio, adding additional capabilities to its range of offerings in the area of backup, security and restore services for software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.

With Kaseya’s strategic acquisition of Spanning, the company provides backup and data protection capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce.

Founded in 2010, Spanning Cloud Apps claims to have more than 10,000 active managed service providers (MSP) and enterprise customers worldwide.

“Synnex looks forward to partnering with Kaseya and onboarding the Spanning solution into the cloud marketplace,” Synnex Australia and New Zealand CEO Kee Ong said. “Resellers will be able to offer a full and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution to their customers.

“The partnership aligns with our solution strategy and further supports managed service providers,” he added.

News of the deal comes on the heels of Synnex Australia’s move to build its third automated distribution centre in Australia, spending $95 million on the Melbourne facility.

The distributor has staked its claim on a 44,000-square metre site near its office in South Oakleigh, with the project due for completion by 2023.

The centre will sit alongside Synnex’s Sydney warehouses, the existing DC1 and upcoming DC2, which is expected to be operational by September. It will also function as the distributor's new head office for Australia and New Zealand.

In April, the distributor also inked an exclusive distribution deal for the Australian market with the New York-based Neverware, adding the vendor's CloudReady product to the arsenals of resellers.

Arthur Gimisis, sales director at Synnex Australia, said at the time that the main purpose of the agreement, which is focused solely on the distribution of CloudReady, was for its reseller partners to “modernise” existing devices, cutting costs for end customers.