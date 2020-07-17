Woolies turns to Azure for SAP/4HANA upgrade

Credit: Woolworths

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths is to migrate its IT infrastructure onto Microsoft Azure in order to support its SAP/4HANA upgrade.

According to Woolworths chief information officer John Hunt, Azure will provide an “evergreen infrastructure” for the retailer.

Woolworths hopes to streamline its supply chains and “improve” customer experiences in stores and online via the migration.

The company has used SAP for a number of years, having originally transitioned from an in-house-made enterprise software system to the German software company.

However, it had a rocky start with the first year of its operation, with weekly profit and loss reports unable to be generated for nearly 18 months.

However, after four years using SAP, Woolworths now appears ready for its cloud and ERP modernisation, with Hunt adding: “Our cloud transformation is making work simpler for our teams.”

“The cloud transformation underway at Woolworths will expedite the business for ongoing innovation, for agility and continued growth,” Steven Worrall, managing director of Microsoft Australia said. “Woolworths’ decision reflects our joint commitment to a customer-first mindset and to support their cloud transformation.”

Woolworths last year also migrated its data analytics capabilities to Google Cloud Platform's Big Query in a move carried out by Tata Consulting.