Travel restrictions prompt Australia’s Green Light to set up shop in NZ

In the face of coronavirus-prompted travel restrictions, it was decided the time was ripe to set up a permanent office in Auckland

Auckland Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-headquartered managed service provider (MSP) Green Light has put boots on the ground in New Zealand, opening a new Kiwi office in Auckland to further boost its presence in the country.

Founded in 2007, Green Light white labels its services through enterprise IT multi-nationals. In turn, partners provide technology-based outcomes for clients, using a virtual bench of over 126,000 on-shore technology professionals. Datacom, Lenovo and Cisco are among the company’s partners.

Green Light already has offices in multiple cities around Australia, including Canberra, Perth and Melbourne, along with Hong Kong and Singapore.

Green Light has also maintained a presence in New Zealand, with a number of projects in the country still ongoing, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19. Indeed, Green Light’s solutions group and virtual workforce are already on-demand across all New Zealand metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

However, in the face of coronavirus-prompted travel restrictions, it was decided the time was ripe to set up a permanent office in Auckland. Additionally, a need for on-demand on-shore capability in New Zealand has been strong and is continuing to grow for the company.

By opening offices in Auckland’s Generator Britomart co-working space, Green Light hopes to bring itself closer to local customers, expand its service offerings, and further enable its New Zealand customers.

Green Light’s office in New Zealand is positioned to assist clients in a market altered by COVID-19, the company said. With offerings already focused on new ways of working, on-demand staff augmentation and on-shore IT managed services, Green Light hopes to help its clients adapt.

The new location also works to strengthen Green Light’s footprint in the Asia Pacific region, offering a dedicated local team for NZ customers and partners.

Key staff appointments in New Zealand will be revealed in the near future, the company has indicated.