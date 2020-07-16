Crayon acquires Sydney-based Navicle, enhances Oracle offerings

Represents second local purchase within the space of four weeks

Torgrim Takle (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has acquired Sydney-based Navicle to strengthen Oracle on-premises and cloud licence optimisation capabilities, as Australian expansion plans accelerate at pace.

Representing the second local buyout within the space of four weeks - following the purchase of Winc’s software licensing business - ARN can reveal that the software aggregator is moving ahead with plans to expand reach across Asia Pacific through a blend of acquisitions and organic growth.

Terms of the deal will see Navicle leverage Crayon’s expertise in cloud economics and cost optimisation while continuing to support local customers, in addition to extending services to the Oslo-based provider’s global user base.

“We are continuing our investment in Australia because this region is a strategic market for Crayon given its size and maturity,” said Torgrim Takle, CEO of Crayon. “The acquisition of Navicle gives us an even stronger foothold in this market, enabling us to continue to provide our expertise to our customers and support them to get the most out of their IT solutions while saving costs.

“In addition, we see opportunities for Navicle to support our other subsidiaries, helping them expand to a wider customer base that was previously out of reach.”

Founded in 2012, Navicle was created with the purpose of helping Oracle and SAP customers overcome penalties with regards to software usage rights. Leveraging legal and technical resources, the business helps customers manage licence audits and transitions to the cloud, drawing on experience of more than 800 licence engagements across the world.

“Navicle and Crayon share the same customer-focused DNA and operate on the same values,” added Pieter Jansen, director and co-founder of Navicle. “With Crayon’s global reach and breadth of capabilities, we offer a more complete product to the regional market, which I am excited about.”

As revealed by ARN, Crayon officially launched presence in the Australian market in August 2019, led by David Jensen as CEO. The software specialist also recently inked an agreement to snap up Winc’s software licensing business in Australia, finalising the deal in late June.

“Navicle has a unique value proposition for our customers globally,” said Florent Bellahsene, vice president of Southeast Asia at Crayon. “Combining their best in class consultants and IP, they have regularly provided cost savings of up to $1.8 million for their enterprise customers, including several Australian government departments.

“Their extensive Oracle on-premises, cloud licensing and negotiation skills will be a great addition to our rapidly growing Australian business.”