Emt Distribution embarks on Stealthbits partner recruitment drive

Comes just over two years after a local distribution deal was struck

Credit: Photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash

Cyber security software specialist Emt Distribution is on the hunt for cloud resellers to get on board with its Stealthbits data protection offering, which it brought on board as part of a local distribution agreement in mid-2018.

Although the Adelaide-based distributor has had Stealthbits on the books for just over two years, Emt Distribution chief marketing officer Scott Hagenus reckons now is the time for the vendor, whose products work to protect credentials and data from insider threats and automates tasks for security and compliance, to ramp up its local presence.

“Demand for Stealthbits solutions has been doubling in Australia and New Zealand every year,” Hagenus said. “As well as ransomware attacks, a lot of the demand has been driven by [the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s Prudential Standard CPS234 Information Security].

“Financial organisations need to understand where their sensitive data is and demonstrate how they secure it. Many of them are doing it in stages, and that is driving ongoing business for Stealthbits partners,” Hagenus added.

Broadly, the distributor suggests that Stealthbits data-centric security solutions are being driven by a combination of compliance requirements and the need to protect sensitive data from targeted cyber attacks.

As a result, Emt Distribution is in the process of recruiting new Stealthbits partners with cloud expertise, particularly those providing services around Amazon Web Services (AWS). It is also ramping up partner enablement, and sales and marketing support activities.

Emt Distribution is also providing technical training on Stealthbits solutions, including introductory and advanced courses, to enable partners to offer professional services and help partners get the most out of the Stealthbits partner program and deal registration rewards.

Emt Distribution signed an exclusive agreement with the New Jersey-based Stealthbits Technologies for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in May 2018.

As part of the deal, the US cyber security software vendor gave Emt Distribution access to its solutions for active directory security and management, file activity monitoring, compliance and data access governance.