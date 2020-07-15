PowerDMARC inks A/NZ distribution deal with Katana Technologies

Credit: Dreamstime

US email security and authentication provider PowerDMARC is partnering with New Zealand-based Katana Technologies for value-added distribution of across Australia and New Zealand.

Katana focuses its strategy on disruptive IT security, offering white-label services of vendor solutions. It specialises in tailoring cloud end-point solutions to the customer’s needs.

PowerDMARC has launched a point of presence in New Zealand to lower latency and provide an enhanced experience and faster response times for regional users.



Along with PowerDMARC, Katana was aiming on bringing email authentication services to organisations in New Zealand and boosting the uptake of DMARC, which appears to be lagging.



DMARC is an email authentication protocol released in 2015 and designed to fight against email spoofing that can lead to the compromise corporate systems, phishing attacks and scams.



“This is an exciting new venture for us,” said Steve Rielly, founder of Katana.

“New Zealand has yet to see significant DMARC adoption rates, which makes it all the more important for us to clinch this opportunity."

Katana was PowerDMARC's first distribution partner in New Zealand.

“We’re looking forward to exploring new, uncharted avenues with businesses throughout Oceania," said Faisal Al Farsi, co-founder and CEO of PowerDMARC.

"The people at Katana are highly specialised in their domain and selective with their partners. We’re very fortunate for this opportunity to do business with them.”

PowerDMARC also recently announced partnerships with CyberSecOn covering both Australia and New Zealand and with the US-based Cloud Security Alliance.

The company said it was the first DMARC provider hosting their platform locally. Catalyst Cloud will be hosting PowerDMARC’s SaaS platform.

“PowerDMARC’s web-based platform will be important in the fight against BEC to ensure New Zealand's cyberspace safety,” said Igor Portugal, chief growth officer at Catalyst Cloud.

PowerDMARC was partnering with Catalyst Cloud to help make speed and efficiency an integral part of the user experience, he added,