Arrow ECS builds cyber security stack in A/NZ with Centrify

Arrow ECS builds cyber security stack in A/NZ with Centrify

Significantly expands Centrify's channel presence in the A/NZ region

Arrow ECS A/NZ general manager Andrew Assad

Credit: Arrow ECS

Arrow ECS has bolstered its cyber security portfolio through a new partnership in Australia and New Zealand with access management vendor Centrify. 

Centrify’s Identity-Centric PAM (privileged access management) enables organisations to enforce least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, as well as the risk of the access environment.

“Many data breaches are enabled through privileged accounts, compromising critical infrastructure and sensitive data,” Arrow ECS A/NZ general manager Andrew Assad said. 

“The addition of Centrify expands our technology portfolio and gives our partners the opportunity to further strengthen their cyber security offerings.

Centrify A/NZ regional director Sean Walsh added the relationship with Arrow significantly expands the depth, breadth, and scope of its channel strategy in the region.

“A password vault simply is no longer enough to secure the threatscape when attack surfaces like cloud, DevOps, containers and microservices have significantly expanded IT complexity. The modern enterprise requires a modern approach to privileged access management,” Walsh said. 

“Centrify’s Identity-Centric PAM solutions can help any organisation optimise and secure privileged access, whether the requester is human or machine, in the cloud or on-premises.”


