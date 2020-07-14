DNA Connect signs distie deal with Entrust Datacard

Munsoor Khan of DNA Connect Credit: Ian Sharp

DNA Connect has signed an agreement with identity security vendor Entrust Datacard for the distribution of its certificate solutions in Australia.



This includes its digital signing certificates and multiple web-based tools for end-to-end digital certificate lifecycle management offerings, which are aimed at the government, education, health, small- to medium-sized business (SMB) and finance sectors.

Munsoor Khan, executive director of DNA Connect, said Entrust Datacard’s offerings complement the distributor’s security portfolio.

“Entrust Datacard’s certificate services bring a strong, widely-recognised range of secure digital signing certificates to DNA Connect’s stable of security products, providing services that will allow enterprise and SMB customers to simplify certificate life cycle management, improve uptime, and avoid security lapses,” he said.

The deal will also see the vendor expand its Australian footprint further according to Michael Pride, regional sales manager for Entrust Certificate Services in Asia Pacific at Entrust Datacard.

“DNA Connect is a market-leading distributor with extensive roots in the Australian market. This partnership will help us grow our enterprise-level certificate management solutions for the Australian market, and is a strategic step in growing our reseller base in Australia,” he said.

This builds upon distribution deals with Entrust Datacard in the region with ACA Pacific and Ingram Micro, which were made in May 2020 and November 2017, respectively.

This isn’t the first deal that has involved DNA Connect and Entrust Datacard, to a degree, with the distributor signing on encryption specialist nCipher, which had been acquired by the vendor in June 2019, for Australia and New Zealand in February.