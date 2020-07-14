Galaxy42 acquires ChartSmart Consulting

Grows to more than 150 staff in Canberra across the FTS Group

Stephen Kowal (FTS Group) Credit: FTS Group

FTS Group company Galaxy42 has acquired Canberra-headquartered ChartSmart Consulting with plans to bring it under the Galaxy42 brand in the next 12 months.

Under the deal, ChartSmart will continue to operate under its original name and will transition to the Galaxy42 brand and includes all employees, swelling staff numbers across the businesses within FTS to more than 150 in Canberra.

Founded in 2008, ChartSmart specialises in reviewing, configuring and supporting corporate business systems, with usage of TechnologyOne’s suite of software a highlight for FTS.

The acquisition will see this experience added to Galaxy42, with the acquiring consultancy’s cofounders both being former TechnologyOne employees.

Previously, both consultancies were working together as “close partners”, according to a statement from FTS.

The group viewed the acquisition as a means of expanding its reach and support in the government, asset intensive industries and education sectors, according to FTS CEO Stephen Kowal.

“ChartSmart, with the support of Galaxy42, provides FTS Group the ability to provide comprehensive business systems support from the smallest corporate entity through to large government agencies,” Kowal said.

Richard Hill, CEO of Galaxy42, labelled ChartSmart’s workforce as a “highly capable consulting team” with a loyal client base.

“Together with Galaxy42 and the FTS Group’s other businesses, [ChartSmart] can provide a holistic range of services to key verticals such as local government, federal and state government agencies, utilities, health and community services,” he said.

The acquisition of ChartSmart comes as Galaxy42 was acquired by FTS in December 2019.

