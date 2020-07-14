Microsoft honours Aussie partners at global awards

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has rewarded four Australian partners for their successes over the last 12 months at its annual global awards.

The vendor has handed a global award to Barhead Solutions for the social impact category, which it won for using Microsoft’s Power Platform to enable YMCA Victoria to fast-track its JobKeeper applications.

Meanwhile, the local branches of Accenture and Avanade tied together to claim the title of Australian Partner of the year.

Melbourne start-up LAB3 also won the prize of Australian Growth Award, for demonstrating “exemplary values and achievements and [serving] as a beacon to other partners”.

Other Australian partners were also named as finalists in the global line-up, standing out from more than 3,000 nominations.

Community Response – FiveP Australia

DevOps – Arinco

Dynamics 365 Business Central – Wiise Software

Healthcare – Illuminance Solutions

Indirect Provider – Rhipe

Project and Portfolio Management – Sensei Project Solutions

Solution Assessment – Insight Enterprises Australia

More than 100 nominations were received from Australian partners for this year’s awards, Microsoft said.

“The immense impact that our partners have had, particularly in terms of supporting customers through the challenges of COVID-19 has been outstanding,” Rachel Bondi, Microsoft Australia chief partner officer said.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to publicly acknowledge that work through our Partner of the Year Awards. Working together over the coming 12 months I am confident we will build on this year’s success and progress to even greater things.”