Vue.js 3.0 brings more speed, more TypeScript

Credit: Dreamstime

Vue.js 3.0, a planned upgrade to the JavaScript framework for building web UIs, is moving toward general release. A beta release available since early spring shows off improvements in areas such as performance and TypeScript support.

A production release of Vue.js 3.0 was slated to be ready by June. The Vue 3.0 beta is available from GitHub.

For better performance, Vue 3.0 features a rewritten virtual DOM and compiler-informed fast paths. Server-side rendering is two to three times faster, based on benchmarks simulating typical scenarios. Component initialisation is more efficient, and update performance is also improved.

Tree-shaking, which reduces the output file size and improves overall performance, also is highlighted, with most optional Vue features, such as the v-model directive for creating two-way data bindings, now tree-shakeable.

The Composition API featured in Vue 3.0, which is usable alongside the Options API, offers a set of additive, function-based APIs that allow flexible composition of component logic and reuse.

The Vue.js 3.0 codebase is written in TypeScript with auto-generated type definitions and an API that is the same in both TypeScript and JavaScript. The class component is still supported.

Other capabilities highlighted in the Vue.js 3.0 beta include explorative type-checking in SFC (Single File Components), with Custom Renderer API set to have integration with the NativeScript framework.

This is in addition to a Fragments capability designed to solve an issue where multiple root components are not allowed. Progress Telerik, maker of NativeScript, has described Fragments as template wrapper tags used to structure a presentation without impacting semantics.

The open source “progressive” Vue.js framework is intended to enable development of more testable, maintainable web user interfaces.

Web pages can be split up into reusable components. Vue.js is reactive; when data changes, the framework takes care of updating every part of a web page where the data is being used. Vue.js has 166,000 stars on GitHub.