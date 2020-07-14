Barhead Solutions wins top partner honour from Microsoft

John Orrock and Ken Struthers (Barhead Solutions) Credit: Barhead Solutions

Sydney Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions has won a global award as part of the vendor’s Inspire conference.

The IT services firm has won the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Social Impact, which recognises digital transformation projects made for non-profits.

Barhead used Microsoft’s Power Platform to enable YMCA Victoria to fast-track its JobKeeper applications to meet the government deadline with a two-day turnaround.

This meant over 5,000 YMCA Victoria workers’ applications were filed in time, according to Barhead.

“We work closely with Microsoft Partner Development Manager and the One Commercial Partner team to help join the dots across the various cloud solutions,” Ken Struthers, Barhead founder and CEO said.

“Partnering with Microsoft is truly that, a partnership where we are confident that the Microsoft team supports our business goals and have a very clear and articulated desire to help us succeed."

Winners were chosen from more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“It is an honour to recognise the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Microsoft corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner.

“These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating

virtually to help customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist.”