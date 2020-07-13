Dicker Data inks A/NZ distribution deal with Cohesity

The deal comes as the Australian-listed distributor experiences surging demand in the data management space.

Kathryn Ramanathan (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Dicker Data has been appointed as a distributor for data centre backup and recovery solutions vendor Cohesity in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

According to Dicker Data CEO and chairman David Dicker, the deal comes as the Australian-listed distributor experiences surging demand in the data management space.

“I’m pleased to welcome Cohesity into our range of world-leading backup and data management solutions,” Dicker said in a statement. “We’re seeing continued growth in the demand for data management products which correlates to the company’s strong performance in the market.

“We’re also well positioned to leverage the Cohesity technology alliance partnerships which includes a number of our existing vendors such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Microsoft,” he added.

For Cohesity A/NZ channels manager Kathryn Ramanathan, the distribution agreement comes amid an environment that is seeing the need to optimise data management, including backup and storage costs, becoming more critical.

“That’s even more the case today as IT leaders look to reduce costs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ramanathan said. “By making the most efficient use of infrastructure, organisations can lower costs in a variety of areas including shrinking data centre footprints, lowering power consumption, reducing support costs, and cutting the frequency with which additional infrastructure needs to be purchased.”

According to Ramanathan, Dicker Data has demonstrated knowledge of Cohesity solutions and products, which in turn has instilled confidence in the Cohesity camp of Dicker Data’s ability to strengthen the vendor’s partner ecosystem, and enhance its go-to-market plan in Australia.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dicker Data to the Cohesity family as our Australian Distributor,” Cohesity Asia Pacific and Japan head of channels Les Mansour said. “The partnership presents unmatched synergies both from a technology alliance perspective, with HPE and Cisco but also from their solutions capability coupled with their reach across the Australian reseller base.

“We are already impressed by the knowledge and activities in preparation for launch and the huge commitment to the success of the partnership. The people are what make a partnership succeed, and with David, Vlad, Vickie and Marty’s support, we are excited about the potential for success with the partnership.”



In January, Cohesity appointed Big Switch Network's Steve Coad to the role of country manager for Australia and New Zealand, bringing “instrumental” experience to the company.



Coad said at the time that he was thrilled to be a part of Cohesity as it experiences its current rate of global growth.

“I look forward to working with customers and partners in the region to solve the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation while making data more productive,” he said.

“Cohesity is committed to empowering more organisations throughout Australia and New Zealand to embrace modern data management software.”

