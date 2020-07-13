Synnex Australia forks out $95M for Melbourne warehouse

Kee Ong - CEO, Synnex Australia and New Zealand Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia is to build its third automated distribution centre in Australia, spending $95 million on the Melbourne facility.

The distributor has staked its claim on a 44,000-square metre site near its office in South Oakleigh, with the project due for completion by 2023.

The centre will sit alongside Synnex’s Sydney warehouses, the existing DC1 and upcoming DC2, which is expected to be operational by September. It will also function as the distributor's new head office for Australia and New Zealand.

The DC2 facility, which is costing Synnex $29 million, will add a further 8200sqm to its existing 10,000sqm Lidcombe location and will feature a 29.3-metre high automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) run by its own data analytics engine.

The centre will add 65 per cent storage capacity to DC1, which was originally built in 2014.

“These investments are consistent with our initiative to streamline distribution efficiency as part of our five-year growth strategic plan”, said Synnex Australia CEO Kee Ong.

“There will be a greater capacity to facilitate business collaboration, focus on providing cloud, IoT and ‘as-a-service’ solutions. Partners can take these to the market, build on revenue streams and incremental offerings for their customers.”