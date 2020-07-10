Optus offers wholesale partners VoLTE and WiFi calling

The first telco claimed it’s the first in Australia to offer these services for mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partners

Optus is now offering wholesale partners on the Optus mobile network Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and WiFi calling on its 4G network.

The telco claimed it is the first in Australia to offer these services to mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partners.

Planned to be progressively rolled out to MVNO partners, Optus' VoLTE offering gives users the ability to make and receive calls over its 4G network.

Meanwhile, voice over WiFi, or WiFi calling, leverages VoLTE technology to make and receive phone calls and texts in areas with limited mobile coverage through WiFi connections.

Ben White, managing director for wholesale, satellite and strategy at Optus, said the services would provide new value and an improved experience for MVNO customers.

“We’re excited to be the first mobile network operator to offer our MVNO partners the benefits of VoLTE, which is available everywhere the Optus 4G network reaches,” he said.

“We understand that high-quality connectivity and value is critical to our partners, which is why we’re committed to continuously improve our products and services.”

Prior to the announcement, Optus MVNO postpaid customers could only utilise data-related services on its 4G network, and calls would drop down to its 3G network.

Utilising VoLTE or WiFi calling will not incur any extra charges in addition to regular voice calls and will not use any data from a user’s allowance.