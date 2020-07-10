AC3 helps PetSure ditch ‘expensive’ AWS for HPE

Credit: ID 180927414 © Petr Rusinov | Dreamstime.com

AC3 has helped insurance firm PetSure drop Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its virtual workload provider in favour of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



The HPE, and also AWS, partner implemented the vendor's hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) platform for the pet specialist in order to prepare it for remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Rob Collins, head of infrastructure and service management at PetSure, the company previously used AWS for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), but found the costs were too “high”.

During the migration, AC3 deployed HPE’s Nimble Storage dHCI to a dissaggregated HCI platform.

Collins said the move was intended to "future proof" PetSure’s enterprise IT infrastructure, ensure bandwidth capacity and move its employees over to a working from home environment.

“With HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, we can now provide a superior VDI solution to support changes to our business model and our 400+ employees working remotely due to COVID-19,” he said.

He added that its implementation had cut operating costs in half, doubled VDI workload performance, increased application speed provisioning by half and improved efficiency by 70 per cent.

The upgrade came as PetSure looked to shift employees over to a virtual office environment and to support veterinary care during the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, demand for pet insurance has grown by double digits over the last five years, according to PetSure.

The company expects this to continue for the next 10 years as pets move increasingly from backyards into the inside of homes, and as such the insurer needed a system to cope with the increased demand.