IoT Data Centres grabs Melbourne DC for roughly $5M

Understood to be previously leased by Vocus

Credit: ID 144516710 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

IoT Data Centres (IoTDC) has launched a new data centre in Melbourne, spending around $5 million on the project.

The specialist data centre project developer took over and renovated an end-of-lease facility in Port Melbourne, which ARN understands was previously used by Vocus.

The facility has 2MW of data centre capacity and has 180 racks available for immediate customer uptake.

In an effort to make the renovated centre cost-effective, the Port Melbourne facility will not be certified with an Uptime Institute Tier 3 credential.

However, the company added the facility will be audited “as concurrently maintainable to provide customers surety of the quality of services provided”.

To bring the data centre to customers, IoTDC is partnered with Vertiv, which supplies power and thermal infrastructure and services for the site.

“Customers are realising the bandwidth for data we have at our disposal cannot cope with the demand of today, let alone the future,” Robert Linsdell, managing director of Vertiv Australia and New Zealand said.

“The innovative applications and projects being led by enterprises and data centre providers are improving Australia’s interconnectivity and capacity, particularly in regional cities and edge locations, and driving our economy and digital future.”

The announcement follows IoTDC’s announcement of its new $120 million data centre project in Darwin.

The new facility was the first in what is to be a series of 10 other facilities around Australia, and is slated for an early 2021 opening.