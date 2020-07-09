Versent turns to banking sector to hire COO

Nicole Devine (Versent) Credit: Versent

Versent has appointed a chief operating officer in an effort to strike a “balance between growth and efficiency”.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner has turned to the banking sector and hired National Bank Australia’s (NAB) Nicole Devine to take on the newly created role.

Devine previously spent 10 years with the bank, most recently holding the role of COO and general manager for strategy, program office and commercial management for its transformation program.

“I’m excited to be joining Versent as the company is one of Australia’s great success stories and is highly regarded in the technology industry,” she said.

“My aim is to build on Versent’s strength and heritage and ensure that we’re able to continue providing our customers with the same high level of quality that the company is known for while ensuring that our employees have the most conducive working environment to be able to deliver on that.”

The move comes seven months after founder and CEO Thor Essman announced he was taking a step back from day-to-day management.

Versent turned to Robert Frendo to take over the bulk of Essman’s role, promoting him from his then role of professional services general manager.

“Nicole’s appointment ensures the Versent Group maintains the balance between growth and efficiency as we continue to evolve as a company,” Essman explained.

“Six years ago when we started this journey we would not have dared to dream that Versent would become the company it is today with over 350 staff working across Australia, Singapore and the United States. Nicole’s business acumen, steady demeanour and strategic thinking is a great addition to our leadership team, and the Versent Group.”

Last year, Versent acquired Sydney-based intelligence business Contexti as part of plans to deepen data analytics offerings across Australia.

Months later, it entered a partnership with Insentra to create a complete offering for businesses requiring both AWS and Microsoft managed services support.