Ingram Micro promotes Trent Gomersall to cloud director

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall. Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Australia has promoted Trent Gomersall as its new director of cloud, following Lee Welch's promotion in April to take on a newly created role as executive director of APAC cloud services.

Gomersall joined Ingram just over a year ago as its IBM and Red Hat business unit executive. He previously spent 12 years at IBM across a number of global roles including global ISV and CSP business development executive and worldwide innovation centre and strategy executive.

In his new role as director of cloud, Gomersall will oversee the continued growth of Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, helping partners transition to the cloud while creating an environment that builds synergies between vendors. He will report to Ingram A/NZ leader, Tim Ament.

“Our team of architects and business development managers contribute deep knowledge and vendor expertise which is paramount to our partners in today's world,” he said. “Our mission is to help our resellers make informed decisions around the different technologies available, and deliver results to their clients with their journey to cloud.

“The transition from on-premises technology to cloud services is accelerating at a rapid rate. We are seeing an increasing range of really clever solutions to help Australian businesses be more innovative, competitive and secure at the same time.”

Ingram director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong added Gomersall's long experience with IBM demonstrated his knowledge of what drives a successful channel business.

“Within IBM Trent has worked with channel partners in Asia Pacific, Japan, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the US and knows how to help channel partners achieve their goals,” Armstrong said.

“Trent has accumulated a huge pool of knowledge and developed the skills that will further extend Ingram Micro Australia’s leadership across cloud and on-premises technology solutions as the best option for Australian businesses looking to modernise their operations from the cloud to the edge and everywhere in-between.”