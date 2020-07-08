Over The Wire and VMware sign SD-WAN deal

Credit: Vmware

Telecommunications services provider Over the Wire (OTW) has partnered with VMware to deploy its SD-Wan solution in Australia.

The partnership will see OTW sell VMware’s SD-WAN by VeloCloud service to enterprises and service providers, which it made available to partners last month.

“OTW aims to provide connectivity and collaboration using cloud solutions that will free customers from the burden of investing in hardware solutions,” the provider’s CEO Scott Smith said.

“VMware is at the core of this initiative. By combining VMware SD-WAN with Over the Wire’s national voice and data network, customers can easily transform their business using a next generation branch network that combines intrinsic security and performance with a simple, centralised and abstracted management layer.”

Offered through VMware’s Partner Connect Program under its cloud provider model, a term-based subscription for both the software and hardware component that sees it offered as both VMware-hosted and as a downloadable version for partners to run on their own premises.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Over the Wire,” said Ron Longo, vice president worldwide service provider sales at VMware.

“Over the Wire has an enviable pedigree in delivering reliable managed voice and data network solutions - and great customer experience. Together, we will provide businesses with what they need for simple, scalable and cost-effective cloud networking.”