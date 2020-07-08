Vault Cloud inks five-year NSW govt deal

Australian cloud services provider, Vault Cloud has extended its relationship with the NSW government through striking a five-year whole-of-government deal.

As part of the latest agreement, Vault will provide specially negotiated terms and pricing for the procurement and management of cloud services across the NSW government, as well as local and federal agencies.

The company has maintained a partnership with the NSW government since February 2018 when their first workload was built on Vault’s cloud.

Vault Cloud CEO Rupert Taylor-Price said the deal marked an important stage in delivering transparent, ethical privacy and security solutions.

The provider's chair Jane Halton added it was critical for Australian governments to support local technology capability.

In addition, Vault Cloud has launched services in a new Western Sydney location in partnership with Canberra Data Centres (CDC), building a Point of Presence (PoP) in the NSW government GovDC.

“CDC has been investing alongside Vault Cloud for many years to help the government deliver better secure, sovereign cloud services. CDC and Vault Cloud’s investment in NSW is in recognition of the increasing security needs of the state government,” CDC CEO, Greg Boorer said.