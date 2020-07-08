Cevo promotes NSW GM to its first CEO

Also appoints former Microsoft director as new Vic state manager

James Lewis (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology consultancy Cevo has promoted its NSW general manager James Lewis as its first chief executive officer.



Now, in addition to his NSW responsibilities, Lewis will be tasked with consistent delivery and execution throughout the entire business, as well as taking on future potential expansion over the next 12 months.

The promotion comes just over a year since his appointment to the role of NSW general manager in March 2019.

Prior to this, he held a number of technical related positions across companies including Kloud Solutions, Infrastructure Australia, Westpac, Macquarie Bank, Avanade Australia and Fujitsu Australia.

Lewis’ promotion coincides with the appointment of George Stavrakakis as Cevo's new state manager for Victoria to further its growth plans in the state.

Effective 7 July, Stavrakakis will be responsible to progress Cevo into its next stage of growth, according to a statement from the Melbourne-headquartered consultancy.

He takes over from Steve Mactaggart, who will move on to an increased technical leadership role in Cevo, after leading the Victorian subsidiary through “one of the toughest periods in its history”, the statement claimed.

Credit: Cevo George Stavrakakis (Cevo)

Stavrakakis comes into the role with over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, the majority of it spent at Microsoft.



Before he left the tech giant in 2019, his most recent role was the director for the public sector. Prior to this, he held a number of managerial and director positions for the channel and sales side of the business.

Additionally, he also currently holds advisory board member positions on EonX and the Blockchain Philanthropy Foundation.

“[I] look forward to working closely with our strategic partners, AWS and VMware to deliver continuous innovation to our clients,” he said.



Nicki Bowers, director at Cevo, said the consultancy was committed to investing into building up the foundations of the business.

“We’re thrilled to have George joining the team and will all benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience," she said. "Together with James, the broader leadership team, and our amazing staff, we look forward to building Cevo to become one of the premiere AWS consulting partners in Australia."