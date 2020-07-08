Max Kelsen achieves AWS ML competency status

Becomes third AWS partner to do so in Australia

Max Kelsen CEO Nick Therkelsen-Terry Credit: Max Kelsen

Brisbane's Max Kelsen has become the third Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner in Australia to attain machine learning (ML) competency status.

The competency has enhanced the ML and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business' ability to deploy in-production solutions for customers globally, across industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, travel and the public sector.

“Achieving AWS ML competency status demonstrates to our customers that Max Kelsen has validated expertise in ML experience on AWS,” Max Kelsen CEO, Nick Therkelsen-Terry said.

Therkelsen-Terry added it recognised many of its customers were undertaking a cloud native approach, using AWS to power their digital transformation — an area that ML plays a big part in.

“We’ve gone through a big phase of growth, which is represented by the maturing of the enterprise ML and AI market," he said.

"Our strength is in more than just building AI solutions for customers, but helping them scale that to global audiences. There’s been more investment in this space as companies recognise the value in these projects.”

Max Kelsen has developed ML-as a-service (MLaaS) as a joint investment approach with its customers and is delivered as a consumption-based pricing model.

Therkelsen-Terry said he noticed that despite the COVID-19 situation, customers were still keen to continue to invest in their innovation agendas. Besides AWS, Max Kelsen also partners with IBM, particularly in the quantum space.

“Over the last year, our business has expanded beyond Australia to continue to grow in markets like Singapore and the US,” he said. “We’re looking forward to continuing building more products for customers and creating more value."

Max Kelsen also takes part in the Queensland AI hub, an initiative backed by the Queensland government through a $5 million investment.

“We’re really involved in that and trying to help the growth in those skills," Therkelsen-Terry said. "We see the biggest headwinds in growing in Australia, and growing a globally competitive business in AI, is the amount of skills on the ground. It’s an area we should be focusing on nationally to help build those jobs of the future."

He also pointed out how the company uses its profits to reinvest in research projects like cancer genomics, the Great Barrier Reef and quantum computing.

In 2018, Max Kelsen received a $2.6 million grant as part of the CRC-P (Cooperative Research Centres Projects) program focusing on Immunotherapy Outcome Prediction (IOP), a project that focused on integrating AI and whole-genome sequencing into cancer research and clinical practice.