Avaya launches device as-a-service in Australia

Avaya has expanded its device as-a-service (DaaS) solution into Australia, offering communication products on a monthly subscription.



Under the service, users can pay to use the majority of the communication vendor's devices on a monthly basis, which includes desktop phones, multimedia devices, conference phones and huddle room equipment, as opposed to purchasing them upfront.

The service is available for one, three and five year terms, and is part of the vendor's larger subscription program, which offers Avaya software and services in monthly or annual instalments.

Steve Brock, director of Avaya subscription marketing, said the program was representative of the vendor moving in a way that matched the recent rise in remote working.

“The success of the Avaya Subscription program is the result of customers accelerating their digital transformation activities – including establishing a new ‘all weather workforce’ that can work securely from anywhere and adding technologies that enable them to better serve customers,” said Brock.

“They want the latest software and support at a price point that lets them more forward immediately, so that they can innovate when they have needs, with additional financial options.”

In addition to Australia, Avaya DaaS is also available in Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

The launch of Avaya DaaS follows a series of master agent agreements signed with VExpress in July and CommsPlus in June. The company has also been looking for an Australian and New Zealand managing director since February when Peter Chidiac departed after four years.







