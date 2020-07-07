CDC Data Centres’ Matt Holden moves to Chef

Joins as A/NZ sales director and tasked with growing channel and customer base

Matt Holden (Chef Software) Credit: Matt Holden

Long-serving IT industry heavyweight Matt Holden has left his role at CDC Data Centres to lead Chef Software in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Holden will be tasked with growing the independent software vendor’s (ISV) footprint with the channel and enterprise customers.

The move comes as the Seattle-based company invests in Australia and New Zealand, providing more on-the-ground resources, plus a customer and partner ecosystem plan.

Founded in 2009, Chef provides configuration management tools for machine set-up on physical servers, virtual machines and the cloud, counting banks, insurance companies and government agencies among its local client base.

On a global landscape, it works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, Walmart and a number of airlines.

The appointment sees Holden leave CDC after just over four years. Before that, he spent 17 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and has previously held senior roles at Telstra and IBM.

"After spending many years in the industry serving government and enterprise customers as an infrastructure and services vendor and service provider, it is very exciting for me to be joining a company committed to, and able to truly assist in, increasing velocity and trust by addressing security and compliance,” he said.

“The software that Chef provides creates the ability for the highest performing enterprise organisations to be able to collaborate in a common language of code."

Paul Took, regional director of Chef Asia Pacific, called the appointment and local investment a “tremendous opportunity” for the channel.

“We are uniquely positioned having built our story whilst DevOps was maturing over the last four to five years to really accelerate over the next four to five as customers need specific assistance with automation and compliance assurance in a new world of DevSecOps,” he said.