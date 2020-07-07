Cirrus Networks wins over $10M in contracts

$6.5 million came from Government contracts and $3.6 million came from two unnamed WA resource companies

Credit: Cirrus Networks

Cirrus Networks has won six contracts worth a combined $10 million across Federal Government departments and agencies, and the resource sector.



Of the six contracts, four were associated with the Federal Government, which were won through open tender, and are worth a total of $6.5 million.

The other two came to a total of $3.6 million and were with unnamed resource companies in Western Australia.

All six of the contracts have been delivered.

While not providing specifics on the government contract wins, the company claimed that its reputation with collaboration, storage, converged infrastructure and security software and hardware platforms were "significant factors" in winning these contracts.



Matt Sullivan, managing director of Cirrus, said he was delighted that Cirrus’ was recognised by the Government.

“This means a lot to Cirrus and we are proud to be doing our bit to help keep Australia safe,” he said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Meanwhile, the other two contracts, which Sullivan said were with “significant” businesses, were for projects through the coronavirus pandemic.

The first, valued at $2.4 million, saw Cirrus, along with its technology partners Cisco and Pure Storage, provide a high-performance digital platform to control automated infrastructure for commodity products at multiple sites.

The other, valued at $1.2 million, saw the three companies again work together to support the corporate systems of another resource-related bluechip WA company.

“These businesses are keeping Australians employed and our economy ticking over. Cirrus is pleased to be able to bring its expertise and service to these businesses and help drive their offering in the most professional and effective way possible,” Sullivan said.

“We are continuing our focus on winning new business across all sectors including mining, resources, government and health and are building upon our successes to date.”

In addition to the contract wins, Cirrus moved its company's headquarters from Subiaco to its national operations centre in Perth, which Sullivan considers to be “another milestone in the growth and development of Cirrus”.

“We are very pleased to be working more closely with our bluechip WA clients in a more central and accessible location within the CBD. In addition, our state-of-the-art national operations centre provides the platform for the next phase of the company’s growth,” he added.

The company also claimed that despite the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, it is still on track to meet its earnings guidance for FY20 at the lower end of the $3.6 million to $4.1 million range, which was first indicated in an ASX statement released on 17 April.

In February, Cirrus revealed it made a half-yearly profit loss of $234,666.