Introducing EDGE 2020

Exclusive virtual experience set for 10-11 November, hosting decision-makers shaping the technology landscape in Australia and New Zealand

Credit: IDG

EDGE 2020 will run as an invite-only virtual experience in Australia and New Zealand, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology.

Set for 10-11 November, the decision comes amid a challenging period both personally and professionally, with Covid-19 continuing to impact markets and society.

Despite signs of encouragement on both sides of the Tasman, this proactive approach is designed to ensure that EDGE – now viewed as a valuable annual resource for executive leaders – continues irrespective of circumstance.

Following five months of planning – shaped by industry feedback and consultation – expressions of interest for EDGE 2020 are now open; with all confirmed partners, Thought Leaders, Influencers, Networkers and Connectors notified in advance of the change.

Through committing to a guaranteed virtual setting, plans are also underway shaping an editorial narrative built around the theme of Executional Excellence – offering step-by-step guidance on revised customer priorities, new areas of opportunity and how to realistically transition from recovery to growth mode.

Since 2015, EDGE has been a prominent and permanent fixture on the calendar of technology business leaders across A/NZ. Created to drive strategic collaboration, education and advancement at executive level, such core founding principles remain in 2020.

While different in delivery, the fundamental objectives of EDGE stand tall. Through a custom-built platform – created in accordance with industry feedback – business coaching will be delivered via unique research, insights and speakers, supported by interactive sessions and structured networking.

Whether engaging via desktop, laptop or mobile, executive coaching and connections will continue.

Virtual Experience

Mirroring the TV network style model, EDGE 2020 is designed with the executive in mind and built to respect business leader commitments.

Unlike conventional virtual events, EDGE 2020 will be flexible, succinct and strategic; delivered over two days from a live studio through a blend of interactive and on-demand sessions.

Anchored around local market research, day one will offer Customer Insights in relation to revised end-user investment priorities in 2021, backed by technology specific deep-dives and new-look partner requirements.

Day two will focus on Partner Actions; offering step-by-step guidance on how to create customer opportunity, how to run a modern business and how to prepare for growth in the year ahead. This is in addition to bespoke sessions specific to New Zealand and regional markets, alongside the inaugural launch of Women of EDGE.

Sessions will be allocated under Collaborate, Educate and Advance tracks, offering a blend of data-driven takeaways, educational breakouts and strategic peer-to-peer engagement.

Exclusive Audience

Attendance at EDGE continues to be limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape on both sides of the Tasman. Such high calibre of attendance receives business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

As the world becomes more collaborative, so is the network of providers delivering transformational solutions to customers. Different technology buyers are requiring different technology partners, challenging the market status quo in the process.

Mirroring the market, EDGE brings together emerging and established technology players, spanning bleeding edge start-ups and cloud specialists to independent software vendors and application developers. This is complemented with business consultants and boutique agencies, alongside solution providers and system integrators – all collaborating, all contributing.

EDGE creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can join forces in the pursuit of innovation, acting as the conduit for customer transformation.

To enquire about EDGE 2020, Australian delegates click here, and New Zealand delegates click here