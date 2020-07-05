Fusion Broadband heads to the UK to build Europe channel

Credit: Dreamstime

Australia’s Fusion Broadband has opened an office in the UK in an effort to tap into the local and European SD-WAN markets.

The Victoria-based provider, which builds its products on IBM’s cloud, is now seeking British managed service providers (MSPs) to partner with to tap into the $US478 million market.

Former BT Global Services solution architect Andrew Catchpole has been named chief executive of Fusion Broadband UK, leading the new Suffolk-based office.

“UK businesses and government organisations are currently paying through the nose for expensive multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) networks to link up their headquarters, branch offices and remote workers,” said Catchpole.

“Working with MSP, we plan to change that and help customers connect ‘cloud-first’ to much better, more resilient and easier to manage services at a significantly lower price.”

Fusion Broadband migrated its service to IBM Cloud last year after finding its capacity increasingly under pressure.

Since then, it has adopted 48 points of presence around the world with IBM' infrastructure, including Big Blue’s London data centres.

The company now aims to expand into IBM's European data centres as required, enabling resellers and MSPs to connect their clients' different sites to the cloud.