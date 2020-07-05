Menu
AWS partners with Goanna Solutions for Aussie training scheme

Will launch AWS re/Start in Australia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with technical training and careers service Goanna Solutions to launch its re/Start training program in Australia.

The Indigenous Australian-owned company will deliver the digital skills and cloud training program to people between work, and connect them to potential employers.

The first tranche of programs have already started in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and will consist of 12 weeks of virtual classroom-based training led by an AWS-accredited instructor. The course will conclude with learners taking the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. 

“It is exciting to collaborate with AWS to launch AWS re/Start through our Yapang Initiative,” said Liam Harte, Goanna Solutions social impact lead.

“Initiatives like these provide a wide range of people with a new option to explore a career in cloud computing and secure long term employment.”

Adam Beavis, managing director for commercial services in Australia and New Zealand, added that cloud skills are in higher demand before, claiming it was AWS’ “mission to enable all students, as well as the current workforce to help organisations meet their hiring needs for qualified skilled professionals”.

The program’s start follows AWS’ appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PWC) Andrew Sklar as head of training and certification for Asia Pacific and Japan.


