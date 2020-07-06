ARN Hall of Fame steps up to help the channel navigate COVID-19

Over 25 of the industry leaders that make up the ARN Hall of Fame have banded together to offer advice, mentorship and guidance to partners and other channel organisations that may have been impacted by COVID-19 and its ongoing fallout.

The ARN Hall of Fame Inductees Credit: IDG

ARN Hall of Fame inductees are stepping up to lend a helping hand to the local channel industry as it navigates the ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, offering one-on-one mentoring sessions for channel businesses in need.

Over 25 of the industry leaders that make up the ARN Hall of Fame have banded together to offer advice, mentorship and guidance to partners and other channel organisations that may have been impacted by COVID-19 and its ongoing fallout.

Whether channel organisations are trying to work out how to weather revenue and cash flow fluctuations, maintain their supply chains, keep employees on the books or keep their pipeline full, the ARN Hall of Fame wants to help.

ARN is calling on channel organisations that may be doing it tough amid the ongoing disruptions, or perhaps those that are simply trying to make the best of less-than-ideal circumstances, to send us their questions.

If there are no specific questions to be asked, but rather a desire for a chat, ARN is also open to receiving requests for connection with a Hall of Fame member (or members) for a general discussion relating to business continuity during the ongoing pandemic.

More information about the initiative can be found here. Otherwise, questions, concerns or a request for a chat can be submitted HERE or sent to ARN_Mentors@idg.com.au.



These questions will be shared with the Hall of Fame mentors as a group, or individually, depending on whether individuals wish to ask questions of specific Hall of Fame inductees or to the group as a whole. In response, the relevant Hall of Fame members will make contact with channel businesses calling for help and endeavour to provide answers, in one-on-one sessions, to the most pressing concerns.

To find out more about the ARN Hall of Fame, click here.

Below are the ARN Hall of Fame inductees offering their time, insight and advice as part of this business mentoring initiative:

Ross Cochrane - Director, 4Cabling; former Group Executive, Dimension Data

Philip Cronin - Partner Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Adobe

Karl Sice - Country Business Leader, A/NZ, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Nathan Lowe - Managing Director, ASI Solutions

Andrew Thomas - CEO, AtlasPlato; Founder and CEO, Atlastix.io

Ian Poole - Advisor and consultant, Blott; former CEO, UXC Connect

David Stevens - Managing Director, Brennan IT

Allan King - Owner, Infront Systems; Managing Director, Buttonwood Cloud Exchange

David Gage - Executive Director, CCUBE; former Managing Director, Westcon-Comstor Australia

Moheb Moses - Co-founder and Director, Channel Dynamics

Nick Verykios - CEO, Crazy Horse; former Managing Director, Arrow ECS ANZ

Angela Fox - Senior Vice President and Managing Director, A/NZ, Dell Technologies

David Henderson - Managing Director, Dunkenny Consulting; former Managing Director, Westcon Group

John Grant - Executive Chairman, Firstwave Cloud Technology

Rhody Burton - Head of Partnerships, A/NZ, Google Cloud

Scott Frew - Founder, President and CEO, iasset.com

Felix Wong - Entrepreneur; former Chief Country Executive, A/NZ, Ingram Micro

Ronnie Altit - CEO, Insentra

Peter Kazacos - Executive Chairman, Retriever Communications; Owner, Kazacos Industries

Susan Searle - Director, Nextgen Distribution; former President, A/NZ and Singapore, IDG Channel Division

Steve Nola - CEO, Australia, NTT

Warren Nolan - Chief Commercial Officer, Rhipe

Pip Marlow - CEO, Salesforce A/NZ

Craig Somerville - Managing Director, Somerville IT

John Donovan - Managing Director, A/NZ, Sophos

Wendy O’Keeffe - General Country Manager, A/NZ, Tech Data

Phil Cameron - Managing Director, Westcon-Comstor

Find out more here.



Disclaimer



Please note, the ARN Hall of Fame inductees are not financial advisors or legal experts and, as such, any advice provided by them on an individual basis or as a group should be considered general in nature and based on experience.



If specific professional advice is required, for example in relation to legal, financial or risk management matters, please seek a professional who is licensed or knowledgeable in that area.