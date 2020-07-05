New regional ESET leader targets partner expansion

Parvinder Walia (ESET) Credit: ESET

ESET has appointed Parvinder Walia as president of Asia Pacific and Japan, promoting from within to drive regional expansion plans.

Singapore-based Walia is tasked with driving the vendor’s go-to-market strategy at partner and customer levels, succeeding Lukas Raksa in the process.

“Parvinder has been instrumental in driving our business success and expansion in the Asia Pacific region over the past decade,” said Miroslav Mikuš, chief sales officer at ESET. “We are proud of Parvinder’s career progression and achievements.

“It is a testament to ESET’s culture of developing internal talent. I am confident that Parvinder has the right mix of experience and leadership qualities to drive the next phase of growth in a rapidly evolving business environment.”

Walia joined ESET as regional channel marketing manager in 2009, before relocating from Sydney to Singapore in 2010 when the vendor’s regional office was first established. His new role builds on previous responsibilities as sales and marketing director across the region, having spearheaded the vendor’s channel-driven business strategy, in addition to expanding partner network capabilities.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners at a time when cyber security is more important than ever,” Walia added. “As work from home becomes the new normal, businesses must rethink their cyber security strategy. Helping our partners and customers navigate through the uncertainty is the first priority for me.”