Renewed confidence bolsters software and IT service professions

Software and IT services is one sector of the market that has seen a positive uptick in the latest Workforce Confidence Index from professional social network platform LinkedIn.



The Index spans a variety of industries and is a fortnightly snapshot based on a poll of more than 6100 members across Australia. It measures how they feel about getting or holding a job, improving their financial standing or advancing their career prospects.

The latest findings, which have been brought together from April to June, uncovered that overall workforce confidence was slightly up from a score of +20 to +22 - based on a scale from -100 to +100.

Employees in the transport and logistics industry saw a steady increase in confidence and tied with finance (34); energy and mining (33); software and IT services (30) ; public admin (23) and corporate services rounding out the top five industries with a score of 18.

The index showed that millennial workers (+32) were most confident out of all the generations; followed by Gen X and Gen Z (+20) while baby boomers scored +17.

The workforce confidence index matches up to data that was recently revealed by Seek, indicating Australian ICT job advertisements were seeing steady growth amid a backdrop of wider growth in the local employment market.

New ICT job ads rose by 3.5 per cent for the fortnight ending 7 June when compared to the baseline of April.

This represents three consecutive fortnights of growth, following the two-week period ending 31 May with 5.8 per cent growth, and on 24 May with 1.4 per cent growth.