Arrow ECS signs up RiskIQ

Terrie Anderson (RiskIQ) Credit: Supplied

Arrow ECS has signed a new distribution agreement with security vendor RiskIQ for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

According to Arrow ECS ANZ, it is currently the only distributor handling the surface-based security and risk management vendor in the region.

The new deal follows the vendor’s appointment of former Forescout head Terrie Anderson as Asia Pacific vice president.

“So far in 2020, we’ve seen several high-profile cyber-attacks in the region on both public and private sector organisations” Anderson said.

“Organisations today must focus on external cyber threats as much as they do on perimeter security and bringing visibility and management to their external attack surface is core to RiskIQ's solution. We are delighted to be able to expand our footprint across A/NZ with the help of Arrow and its strong partner network.”

The appointment follows Arrow signing up two other security vendors locally, including network segmenting specialist Illumio and identity security independent software vendor (ISV) SecureAuth.

“At Arrow we are focused on helping our partners have access to best-in-breed technology and market-leading solutions as the security threat landscape continues to shift and evolve,” said Andrew Assad, general manager of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in A/NZ.

“Our teaming with RiskIQ offers the A/NZ channel access to their innovative approach to solving contemporary security challenges, which are being experienced across a range of industries and organisations.”