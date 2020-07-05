Sophos honours top Aussie partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security vendor Sophos has recognised the efforts of its top channel partners in Australia for their performance over the past financial year.

Natasha Lambert, Sophos channel director for Australia and New Zealand, said that the vendor, as a “channel-first, channel-best” business, relies on the success of its partners.

“Thank you to our partners for driving such amazing results over the last year,” she said.

“It’s a pleasure to showcase and reward their hard work, commitment and performance. Congratulations to these valued teams.”

Partner of the Year was awarded to managed service provider (MSP) CSA for its work offering cloud and digital services to its clients, according to Lambert.

“CSA has been focused on securing customers on their cloud and digital journeys, with next-generation technologies comprising the majority of their sales,” Lambert said.

“It’s a privilege to work with partners like CSA that are driving significant transformation agendas with clients across a number of industries.”

Next Gen Partner of the Year went to IT services provider CompNow due to it driving the vendor’s next generation technology.

“CompNow continues to create connections between Sophos and end users by driving our next-generation story, which has resulted in astounding growth,” Lambert said.

“The team at CompNow always do what's right by the customer and displays a strong commitment to our partnership.”

Rounding out the awards was Bluechip Infotech, earning Distributor of the Year, with Lambert commenting on the team’s commitment to its Sophos partners.

“With national coverage in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, Bluechip has continued to provide face-to-face account management and support of our Sophos partners to a high level," she added.

“This has led to impressive growth with their major success in growing next generation technologies.”