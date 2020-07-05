Aria Technologies inks exclusive Aussie distie deal with UK’s StarLeaf

From the perspective of StarLeaf general manager Tim Fulton, the agreement comes at an important moment in the evolution of the video conferencing market.

Credit: Dreamstime

Local unified communications solutions distributor Aria Technologies has signed an exclusive Australian distribution agreement with UK-based video conferencing systems vendor StarLeaf.

Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, UK, StarLeaf provides meeting solutions such as room systems, video conferencing and secure messaging systems. The company claims a 99.999 per cent uptime guarantee and is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

For Aria Technologies, the decision to partner with StarLeaf to provide video conferencing solutions suited to the Australian small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market was a strategic one.

“We are delighted to be working with StarLeaf to deliver a world-class video conferencing solution, tailored for Small and Medium business,” Aria technologies CEO Chris Karagiannis said. “Together, StarLeaf and Aria are committed to working with and supporting our partners to penetrate this key market.”

According to Aria Technologies’ director of sales and marketing, Peter Williamson, partnering with StarLeaf made sense as the local distributor was able to develop packages specifically designed for the Australian market.

From the perspective of StarLeaf general manager Tim Fulton, the agreement comes at an important moment in the evolution of the video conferencing market.

“We are at a pivotal time in the video conferencing Industry now that it has become the new normal in communication,” Fulton said. “This provides the perfect opportunity for StarLeaf and Aria Technologies to come together and deliver a channel-centric portfolio which is well-positioned for the Australian marketplace.

“As companies start to return to the office, we are in a unique position to provide a portfolio of tightly integrated room solutions to complement our cloud meeting platform with simplicity at its core.”

The deal comes several months after Aria technologies struck an agreement with Check Point Software, in a move aimed at tackling the local small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market.

With a network of over 200 channel partners across Australia, Aria Technologies has particular focus on the local SMB market. It was, in part, this focus that prompted Check Point to partner up with the local distributor.

“Aria Technologies has been appointed our SMB Distributor of choice, due to their unique and leading position in the Australian SMB ICT market,” Check Point managing director for Australia and New Zealand Scott McKinnel said in November last year.